Menu
Climate change   |   Meat   |   Local sourcing   |   Plant-based

Top tips for a low-carbon diet

Zac Goodall
22nd June 2020
0 comments

Many questions surround the carbon-intensity of people’s diets, and a big one that comes up is consumption of beef and dairy. Undoubtedly, ruminant livestock are responsible for a significant level of greenhouse gas emissions.

However, not all livestock systems are the same – they vary wildly from intensive feedlots chucking out GHG’s through un-responsible feed production and manure/slurry handling, to lighter, grass-fed systems where some carbon is sequestered in soils.

It’s important to highlight the mechanisms for this: GHGs for cattle and dairy farming largely come from enteric fermentation (cows belching), manure, growing pasture or feed crops, and on farm power energy use.

Organic veg
Choosing a low-carbon diet is a complex decision. 

While not being strictly low-carbon, purchasing organic, grass-fed UK animal products is a slightly climate-friendlier option where meat is concerned, due to reductions in transport emissions but also because permanent pasture locks carbon in the ground. Also, organic ensures a range of environmental farming benefits that safeguard water, air, and biodiversity.

However, if you’re not a fan of getting hung up on technical details, read on and follow these simple rules for a carbon-friendly diet:

•           Eat mostly vegetables, fruits and whole grains

•           Buy less tropical fruit and enjoy more of what’s available in the UK – apples, pears, soft fruits

•           Try to purchase British grown plant protein i.e. beans and pulses from companies like Hodmedods

•           Limit meat and dairy products to once a day, or only a few times a week, or less…

•           Avoid processed food – it’s far more likely to have a high embodied energy/carbon footprint from processing, storage, and transport, as well as being subject to poorly sourced ingredients such as palm oil/un-responsibly produced soy

Zac Goodall is the author of Riverford’s first sustainability report, published in June 2020. 

    Comments

    Zac Goodall

    Zac is a Riverford co-owner, where he works on sustainability projects such as developing the company's modern slavery policy and working on a carbon footprint project with Exeter University. He is interested in regenerative agriculture and recently visited Uganda where he saw first-hand the results of a charity project that trains small-scale farmers and helps them create a sustainable model for the future. He has an MSc in Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture where he studied the success of agricultural knowledge transfer projects, and in his spare time he coordinates a local community garden. 

    Latest opinion

    June 17 2020

    Unconscious bias in the field and the board room

    June 11 2020

    Fighting for food standards

    June 08 2020

    Circles of change: from Judaism to doughnuts

    June 07 2020

    Wicked Leeks stance on Black Lives Matter

    June 03 2020

    A Royal potato season

    Popular articles

    June 05 2020

    5

    Over 500k sign petition to protect food standards

    May 28 2020

    1

    Make your own summer drinks

    June 11 2020

    2

    Top tips for tomatoes

    Wicked Leeks: Coronavirus Special

    Wicked Leeks issue 3 is out now, covering the impact of coronavirus on food, farming and changing habits, plus opinions, interviews and the best seasonal recipes.

    Read more

    Store cupboard tips and tricks

    Make your own Nutella, wow your family with an Italian breadcrumb flourish or transform store cupboard staples into delectable desserts.

    Read more
    carrots

    Live Life on the Veg

    Riverford's veg hub, with recipes, veg help and community ideas.

    Go to Riverford
     

    Join the Wicked Leeks community

    Sign up for the newsletter and receive the five latest stories, once a week. Wicked Leeks magazine is published by organic veg box company Riverford.